China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country



FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo

June 14, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s embassy in London on Monday denounced a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders as a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China.

The G7 should do more that is conducive to promoting international cooperation instead of artificially creating confrontation and friction, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)