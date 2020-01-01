China cuts banks’ reserve requirements again to spur slowing economy



FILE PHOTO: A clerk arranges bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: A clerk arranges bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

January 1, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in liquidity to shore up the slowing economy.

The People’s Bank of China said on its website it will cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points, effective Jan. 6. Many analysts had expected such a move was imminent.

The PBOC has now cut RRR eight times since early 2018 to spur more bank lending as economic growth slows to the weakest pace in nearly 30 years.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Kim Coghill)