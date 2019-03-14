China customs says it has lifted suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s customs authority has lifted a warning notice that barred Tesla Model 3 imports into the country last week, an official in the authority’s news department told Reuters on Thursday.

“We can confirm that the warning notice on Tesla has been canceled,” said the official, who only gave his surname as Tao.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the suspension had been lifted.

