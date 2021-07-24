China confirms for-profit tutoring in core school subjects is barred – Xinhua



FILE PHOTO: Children leave a school in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Children leave a school in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China is barring existing core school subject tutoring institutions from making profit, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

The news confirmed a move contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday that sent shockwaves through China’s vast private education sector and sent share prices of providers plunging.

