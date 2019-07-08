China committed to opening up, but other nations must contribute more to world peace: vice president



FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan told a forum in Beijing on Monday that China was committed to opening up, but called on major countries to contribute more to world peace and stability.

Wang, who is very close to President Xi Jinping, became vice president last year, having previously run Xi’s fight against deep-seated corruption.

