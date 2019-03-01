China commerce ministry says regrets WTO ruling on wheat, rice subsidies



FILE PHOTO: An automated combine harvester harvests rice next to a tractor during a trial on a field in Xinghua, Jiangsu province, China October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu FILE PHOTO: An automated combine harvester harvests rice next to a tractor during a trial on a field in Xinghua, Jiangsu province, China October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu

BEIJING (Reuters) – China on Friday said it regretted a lack of support from experts after the United States won a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling on China’s wheat and rice subsidies.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that government support for the agriculture sector was allowed under WTO rules and was a common practice among countries.

China will continue to promote development of the sector in line with WTO rules and safeguard the stability of the multi-lateral trade system, it added.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)