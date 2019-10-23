China commerce minister says new policies coming to promote trade development: Caixin



October 23, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will issue new policies to promote high-quality development in trade, according to a Caixin report citing Wednesday remarks by Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

China’s trade development faces major changes in the internal and external environment, said Zhong Shan at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to the report.

