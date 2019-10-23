China commerce minister says new policies coming to promote trade development: Caixin

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attends a news conference ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
October 23, 2019
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will issue new policies to promote high-quality development in trade, according to a Caixin report citing Wednesday remarks by Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.
China’s trade development faces major changes in the internal and external environment, said Zhong Shan at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, according to the report.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Tom Hogue)