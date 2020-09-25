China combines QFII, RQFII schemes, expands foreign investment scope

September 25, 2020

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – China moved to further ease foreign access to its capital markets on Friday, officially combining two major inbound investment schemes and broadening foreign institutions’ investment scope.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published finalised rules that would combine the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and its yuan-denominated sibling, RQFII. The schemes channel foreign capital into Chinese stocks and bonds.

The rules also lower the threshold for overseas applicants and simplify the vetting process.

