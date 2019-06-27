China central bank will keep liquidity ample, yuan stable



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Thursday it will use various monetary policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably ample and deepen market-based interest rate reform to keep the yuan basically stable.

Structural adjustments in China’s economic and financial sectors have shown some positive changes, but the country’s economy is facing increasing external uncertainties and unstable factors, the central bank said in a statement on its website following a quarterly meeting deliberating monetary policy.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) also reaffirmed its stance that prudent monetary policy should neither be too tight nor too loose, and vowed to keep M2 and social financing growth in line with nominal gross domestic product growth.

