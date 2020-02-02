China central bank to inject $174 billion via reverse repos on February 3



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

February 2, 2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country battles a new coronavirus outbreak.

The People’s Bank of China made the announcement in a statement published on its website on Sunday. It also said that the total liquidity in the banking system will be 900 billion yuan higher than the same period in 2019.

(Reporting by Leng Cheng in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)