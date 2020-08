August 31, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Monday it will make interbank repo rates by depository institutions (DR) a key reference for monetary policy adjustment and financial market price-setting.

Improving China’s benchmark interest rate system is key for deepening the market-based interest rate reform, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

