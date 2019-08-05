China central bank says will deepen regional financial reforms



FILE PHOTO - Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO - Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

August 5, 2019

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will deepen its regional financial reforms, using various policy tools to lower corporate funding costs, especially for small firms, Chen Yulu, a vice governor of the People’s Bank of China, said on Monday.

Authorities also will pay more attention to preventing and resolving regional financial risks, Chen told a media briefing.

China will further open its financial industry and financial markets in a prudent way, Huo Yingli, a official with the central bank, told the briefing.

China also will enhance the yuan’s convertibility on the capital account, Hou said.

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)