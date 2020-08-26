China central bank injects $29 billion via reverse repos

August 26, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank said it has injected 200 billion yuan ($28.94 billion) through 14-day reverse repo operations into the banking system on Wednesday.

On the day, a batch of 150 billion yuan worth of reverse repos is set to mature, leaving the People’s Bank of China to inject 50 billion on a net basis via the liquidity tool.

Separately, another 150 billion yuan worth of medium-term lending facility (MLF) is due to expire on the day. But the PBOC made a one-off MLF rollover for the whole month last week by injecting a total of 700 billion yuan worth of medium-term loans.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)