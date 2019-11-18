China central bank cuts 7-day reverse repo rate for first time since 2015



FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

November 18, 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank lowered on Monday the interest rate on reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points, the first reduction in the short-term liquidity tool in more than four years.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it was lowering the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2.50% from 2.55%.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)