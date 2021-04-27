China censors Oscar winner news over criticism of regime

OAN Newsroom

China appears to have censored streamed talk and show of Best Picture and Best Director Oscar winner Chloe Zhao who is Chinese-born.

State media have yet to make any mention of the historic win and social media platforms have actively censored mentions of Chao and her film “Nomadland” as well as Oscar video streams.

Director Chloé Zhao shares the meaning behind Frances McDormand's howl during her #Oscars speech after "Nomadland" won best picture. McDormand also won for best actress. pic.twitter.com/gX38o34eYd — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 27, 2021

Zhao made history by becoming the first Chinese woman to win a Best Director award at the Oscars.

“I think a lot of China areas, the VPN (virtual private network) doesn’t work,” explained Kevin Ke, an Oscar party host in Shanghai, China. “Last night it worked. 3 a.m., it worked, but this morning it doesn’t work.”

The reaction by the Chinese government is likely attributed to comments Zhao made in 2013 when she called China a place where there are “lies everywhere.”

The actions of China are especially notable because, according to the New York Times, the country is known for celebrating and recognizing its citizens on the global stage.