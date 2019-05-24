China can maintain ‘healthy’ growth despite trade friction: planning official



Containers are seen at a port in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China May 5, 2019. Picture taken May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer Containers are seen at a port in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China May 5, 2019. Picture taken May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) – China can maintain healthy, sustainable economic growth even as it suffers some impact from trade friction with the United States, a senior official from China’s state planner was quoted as saying on Friday.

“China’s healthy, steady and sustainable growth can be maintained in the medium- and long-term,” Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, told state television in an interview.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Yawen Chen)