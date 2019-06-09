China banking regulator says risks of small banks manageable: central bank publication



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banking and insurance regulator said risks of small and mid-sized banks are manageable and that their liquidity is relatively ample, reported central bank publication Financial News on Sunday.

The regulator also said it will hire law firms to re-evaluate and liquidate some assets of Baoshang Bank Co Ltd after it took over the lender last month due to “serious” credit risks.

