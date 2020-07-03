China-backed AIIB to lend $500 million to two Turkish development banks



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen under construction in Beijing, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen under construction in Beijing, China May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

July 3, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it would lend $500 million to two development banks in Turkey, to help ease liquidity issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two borrowers, Türkiye Kalkınma ve Yatırım Bankası AS <KLNMA.IS> and Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası <TSKB.IS>, plan to lend the borrowed funds to infrastructure companies, the bank said in a statement.

The loans are part of the AIIB’s $10 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Devika Syamnath)