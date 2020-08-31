China-backed AIIB approves 70 million euro loan to Turkey to fight COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

August 31, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Monday it would lend 70 million euros ($83.37 million) to Turkey to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will be co-financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and aims to increase public hospital infrastructure capacity, according to a statement by the AIIB.

The loan is part of AIIB’s $13 billion funding facility to help public and private sectors fight the pandemic. The bank has previously approved loans totalling $500 million to two development banks in Turkey through the facility.

($1 = 0.8396 euros)

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)