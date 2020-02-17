China approves imports of all poultry, poultry products from U.S.



FILE PHOTO: Chickens feed from a row of feed bins at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Chickens feed from a row of feed bins at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has approved the import of all poultry and poultry products from the United States, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website on Monday.

Beijing had previously banned all trade in poultry products from the United States due to outbreaks of avian influenza there. It has allowed the import of chicken meat products since late last year.

