China accuses U.S. politicians of ‘smearing’ economic and trade cooperation

October 20, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday some U.S. politicians were “smearing” normal economic and trade cooperation, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Brazil and the United States needed to reduce their dependence on Chinese imports.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman with the foreign ministry, made the comments during a news briefing.

