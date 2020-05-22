China abandons setting 2020 GDP target: Bloomberg



FILE PHOTO: A walks by Beijing's Central Business District during morning rush hour as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 17, 2020, REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: A walks by Beijing's Central Business District during morning rush hour as the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in China, April 17, 2020, REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has decided not to set an economic growth target for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and global uncertainties, a Bloomberg TV journalist said in a tweet on Friday, citing a Bloomberg News report.

The information was obtained through a China parliament report seen by Bloomberg News, the tweet said, without providing any further details.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)