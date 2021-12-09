Chile’s Pinera signs historic same-sex marriage bill into law



Chile's government palace is illuminated with the LGBT flag colours after the Senate approved a same-sex marriage bill in Santiago, Chile, December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021. Alex Ibanez/Courtesy of Chilean Presidency/Handout via REUTERS Chile's government palace is illuminated with the LGBT flag colours after the Senate approved a same-sex marriage bill in Santiago, Chile, December 7, 2021. Picture taken December 7, 2021. Alex Ibanez/Courtesy of Chilean Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

December 9, 2021

By Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s center-right President Sebastián Piñera signed into law a bill legalizing same-sex marriage on Thursday, days after it was approved by Congress in a historic vote.

The law “puts all love relationships between two people on an equal footing,” Piñera said at a ceremony at La Moneda government palace together with LGBT activists, representatives of civil society, legislators and officials.

Lawmakers passed the law Tuesday, in a milestone for the conservative South American nation after a decade-long legal battle and with the country delicately poised ahead of a crossroads election this month.

“All couples who so wish, regardless of their sexual orientation, will be able to live love, marry and form a family with all the dignity and legal protection they need and deserve,” Piñera said.

Chile has long had a conservative reputation even among its strongly Roman Catholic peers in Latin America. Still, most Chileans now support same-sex marriage and have shown signs of becoming more liberal on social and cultural issues in recent years.

Civil unions have been permitted in Chile since 2015, which affords same-sex partners many but not all the benefits of married couples, like the right to adoption.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Frances Kerry)