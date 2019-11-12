Chile’s peso plummets beyond historic low to over 800 per dollar



November 12, 2019

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s peso <CLP=CL> continued to plunge against the dollar after hitting a historic low at market opening on Tuesday as protests that have left at least 20 dead in the South American nation showed little sign of slowing.

Chile’s peso fell 5% to over 800 pesos to the dollar in late morning trading.

