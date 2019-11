FILE PHOTO: Chilean coins of 100 pesos are seen in this picture illustration, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Chilean coins of 100 pesos are seen in this picture illustration, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/Illustration

November 27, 2019

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s peso plummeted to a new low at the market close on Wednesday as violence resurged in the South American nation following weeks of protests over inequality and inadequate social services.

The peso fell 2.48% to 819.5 per dollar.

(Reporting by Froilan Romero)