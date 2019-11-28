Trending

Chile’s peso hits new historic low, again, amid festering violence

Chilean banknotes of 1000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000 pesos and coins of 100 and 500 pesos are seen in this picture illustration
FILE PHOTO: Chilean banknotes of 1000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000 pesos and coins of (L-R) 100 and 500 pesos are seen in this picture illustration, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/Illustration

November 28, 2019

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s peso plummeted to a new low for the second day in a row at market close on Thursday following more than a month of protests over inequality that turned increasingly violent again this week.

The peso fell 1.05% to 828.2 per dollar.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

