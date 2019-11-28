Chile’s peso hits new historic low, again, amid festering violence



FILE PHOTO: Chilean banknotes of 1000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000 pesos and coins of (L-R) 100 and 500 pesos are seen in this picture illustration, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Chilean banknotes of 1000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000 pesos and coins of (L-R) 100 and 500 pesos are seen in this picture illustration, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/Illustration

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s peso plummeted to a new low for the second day in a row at market close on Thursday following more than a month of protests over inequality that turned increasingly violent again this week.

The peso fell 1.05% to 828.2 per dollar.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Marguerita Choy)