Chilean regulator approves Uber’s purchase of Cornershop: statement



FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration

May 29, 2020

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile´s FNE antitrust regulator said on Friday it had approved “without conditions” Uber´s purchase of Chilean online grocery provider Cornershop.

Uber said in late 2019 it would buy a majority stake in Cornershop as the ride hailing company seeks to widen its fast-growing food delivery app to include groceries and other goods.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood)