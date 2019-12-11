Chilean Air Force locates crash debris, possibly from missing cargo plane carrying 38

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:43 PM PT — Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The Chilean Air Force has found debris they said could belong to a missing cargo plane, which is believed to have crashed this week with 38 people on board. On Wednesday, military officials said the debris was found in the ocean between South America and the Antarctic, which is close to where the aircraft last made contact.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff on Monday and is believed to have crashed into the ocean.

Officials said the debris is being analyzed to confirm whether or not it came from the missing aircraft.

“We have not found anything that allows us to presume there are remains of the fuselage or the plane. Always, always at sea there are things. Therefore, each of those things that can be seen, detected, have to be checked. It has to be corroborated. It has to have its level of information and reliability, it has to be checked.“

– Ronald Baasch, Chilean Navy Commander

Chilean authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, but have said the chances of finding survivors are slim.