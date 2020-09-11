Chile extends state of catastrophe due to pandemic by 90 days

September 11, 2020

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile has extended the country’s state of catastrophe due to the coronavirus pandemic for a further 90-day period, the government said in a statement on Friday, which would take it until almost the end of 2020.

The Andean country, which imposed the measure in mid-March, has around 430,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 12,000 deaths, making it one of the worst affected countries globally on a per capita basis.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Adam Jourdan)