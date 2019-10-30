Chile cancels APEC Summit, interim trade deal signing now in question

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Chile’s president has cancelled the 2019 APEC Summit due to the region’s ongoing, violent protests. President Sebastián Piñera called off the international summit on Wednesday.

“Our government…has resolved not to host the APEC Summit that was scheduled to take place in November,” stated Piñera. “We deeply lament the problems and the inconveniences that this decision will have on APEC.”

The abrupt cancellation has led many to question when President Trump and Chinese President Xi will sign ‘Phase One’ of their trade agreement. The two leaders were set to sign an interim trade deal next month at the summit. The deal will reportedly address currency manipulation, Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural goods and intellectual property protections.

The White House has since said that President Trump will not travel to Chile. Their official statement said he is awaiting potential information regarding another location, since a secondary site has not been established.

Chile’s protests reportedly began after the fares for public transportation were raised. The Chilean president deployed soldiers and began enforcing a curfew when thousands took to the streets. Recent reports said about 20 people have died this month during the ongoing demonstrations.