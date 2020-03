Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Migrants walk towards the Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, near Edirne, Turkey, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

March 2, 2020

ATHENS (Reuters) – A child died and 47 migrants were rescued after their boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.

At least 1,000 migrants have reached Greece’s Eastern Aegean islands since Sunday morning, a police official told Reuters.

