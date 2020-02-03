Chiefs QB Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP after win over 49ers



Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

February 3, 2020

MIAMI (Reuters) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl on Sunday after leading his team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s championship game.

The 24-year-old Mahomes ran in one touchdown and threw a pair of touchdowns as the Chiefs rallied back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Frank Pingue)