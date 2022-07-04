Chick-Fil-A named America’s favorite restaurant for 8th year straight

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Monday, July 4, 2022

The fast food franchise Chick-Fil-A was ranked as America’s favorite restaurant for the eighth year in a row. The American Customer Satisfaction Index released this year’s ranking recently, in which Chick-Fil-A scored 83 points out of 100. The American Customer Satisfaction Index released this year’s rankings on Tuesday.

“Amid the pandemic, restaurants needed to quickly up their game in the mobile arena,” said Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “With fewer resources, smaller chains and independent restaurants are offering apps that aren’t making the grade per customers. In contrast, positive shifts in both mobile app quality and reliability for several larger chains appear to reflect major app updates for these bigger industry players,”

#ChickfilA continues to lead the industry – and all restaurants – for the 8th straight year with a steady score of 83 (out of 100). Download our study to see how other fast food and full-service restaurants ranked in customer satisfaction: https://t.co/3udsQk6Ghb pic.twitter.com/XSvEQSbPEJ — The ACSI (@theACSI) June 30, 2022

Chick-Fil-A led all restaurants overall and was also the winner in the fast food category. Behind Chick-Fil-A in second place in the fast food segment was Jimmy John’s, followed by Domino’s Pizza and KFC. Other high ranking franchises included Chipotle, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut and Starbucks.

“We are honored by the results of this survey and we are grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A. It’s truly our pleasure to serve them,” a statement made by the company read.

Chick-fil-A has become so popular that long lines at the drive-thru at some franchises have become a concern for communities. In California, the Santa Barbara City Council considered labeling a location a public nuisance over long lines that back up into nearby streets and caused traffic issues.

The survey revealed that more Americans prefer sit-down dining over a fast food experience despite Chick-Fil-A’s win.