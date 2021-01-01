Chicago Teachers Union rejects Mayor Lightfoot’s offer to reopen schools

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT – Saturday, February 6, 2021

The Chicago Teachers Union rejected city leaders’ final offer to safely re-open schools. According to reports Friday, CTU dismissed Mayor Lori Lightfoots offer.

She said their demands for vaccinating teachers have not been met. Lightfoot reportedly committed to vaccinating 1,500 employees each week, but CTU members are now demanding 20,000 vaccines. The Democrat took to Twitter Friday night and accused the union of making unreasonable demands.

We are completely committed to making sure everyone in the CPS community gets vaccinated as soon as possible. In fact, we have a data and equity driven plan to do just that. pic.twitter.com/udMwJoEYST — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 5, 2021

“We have no time to waste to get the most vulnerable people vaccinated,” Lightfoot said. “We will never put you at the back of the line especially now that the CDC assures us that schools can reopen safely prior to the full vaccination of staff.”

Union teachers have refused to report to school since the district re-opened for in-person learning on January 25. Lightfoot threatened if teachers are not in school on Monday, they will be locked out of their online teaching classes.