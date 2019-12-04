Trending

Chicago Police Dept. employees accused of cover-up

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks as Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces his retirement after more than three years leading the department in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot fired Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Monday Dec. 2, 2019, due to his “ethical lapses.”(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford File)

UPDATED 7:37 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Several employees with the Chicago Police Department are under investigation for allegedly helping cover up for their former boss. Former superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep in his police car back in October. He claimed he forgot to take his blood pressure medication and had a few drinks.

However, after reviewing an inspector general’s report and video footage, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Johnson is not telling the truth.

“Mr. Johnson failed the hardworking members of the Chicago Police Department,” stated Mayor Lightfoot. “He intentionally misled the people of Chicago and he intentionally misled me…none of that is acceptable.”

It’s unclear exactly how the employees may have covered for Johnson. The Chicago Sun Times reported the cover up took place the night Johnson was found in his car, as well as the next day.

The officers who found Johnson in his car did not administer a sobriety test and allowed him to drive home alone that evening. Security footage reportedly showed Johnson with a woman he recently promoted kissing.

FILE – In this March 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference in Chicago. When fellow officers discovered Johnson asleep behind the wheel of his running SUV, they did not conduct any sobriety tests and let their boss drive home, a decision that has thrown a spotlight on what happens when one officer confronts another on patrol. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

The mayor has declined to provide specifics. However, the evidence she was presented with prompted her to fire Johnson this week, weeks before he was scheduled to retire.

Johnson expressed regret and has taken full responsibility for his actions.

“These stars can sometimes feel like carrying the weight of the world,” he said. “But I’m confident that I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Meanwhile, Johnson’s successor has already taken over his official duties.

