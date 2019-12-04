Chicago Police Dept. employees accused of cover-up

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:37 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Several employees with the Chicago Police Department are under investigation for allegedly helping cover up for their former boss. Former superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep in his police car back in October. He claimed he forgot to take his blood pressure medication and had a few drinks.

However, after reviewing an inspector general’s report and video footage, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Johnson is not telling the truth.

“Mr. Johnson failed the hardworking members of the Chicago Police Department,” stated Mayor Lightfoot. “He intentionally misled the people of Chicago and he intentionally misled me…none of that is acceptable.”

It’s unclear exactly how the employees may have covered for Johnson. The Chicago Sun Times reported the cover up took place the night Johnson was found in his car, as well as the next day.

The officers who found Johnson in his car did not administer a sobriety test and allowed him to drive home alone that evening. Security footage reportedly showed Johnson with a woman he recently promoted kissing.

The mayor has declined to provide specifics. However, the evidence she was presented with prompted her to fire Johnson this week, weeks before he was scheduled to retire.

Johnson expressed regret and has taken full responsibility for his actions.

“These stars can sometimes feel like carrying the weight of the world,” he said. “But I’m confident that I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Meanwhile, Johnson’s successor has already taken over his official duties.