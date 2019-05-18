Trending

Chicago Mother and daughter kill pregnant teen in attempt to steal baby

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:15 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

A newborn baby remains in critical condition after two Chicago women attempt to forcibly remove him from his mother’s stomach, resulting in her death.

On Friday, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa were charged with the murder of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

This combination of booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department on Thursday, May 16, 2019 shows from left, Pioter Bobak, 40; Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24. Charges against them come three weeks after 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a garbage can in the backyard of Clarissa Figueroa’s home in Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police said the teenager was strangled and her baby cut from her body. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

The women are accused of strangling Ochoa-Lopez, before they “forcibly removed” her baby with a butcher’s knife, hoping to raise the child as their own.

The 46-year-old’s boyfriend was also charged for concealment of a crime. In a press conference, police described the incident as “heinous” crime.

All suspects are being held without bail, where they will await sentencing.

