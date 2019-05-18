Chicago Mother and daughter kill pregnant teen in attempt to steal baby

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:15 AM PT – Sat. May 18, 2019

A newborn baby remains in critical condition after two Chicago women attempt to forcibly remove him from his mother’s stomach, resulting in her death.

On Friday, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree Figueroa were charged with the murder of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

The women are accused of strangling Ochoa-Lopez, before they “forcibly removed” her baby with a butcher’s knife, hoping to raise the child as their own.

The 46-year-old’s boyfriend was also charged for concealment of a crime. In a press conference, police described the incident as “heinous” crime.

All suspects are being held without bail, where they will await sentencing.