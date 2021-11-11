Chevron to invest $29 million to address CO2 injection shortfall at Australia LNG site



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

November 11, 2021

(Reuters) – Chevron Corp said on Thursday its Australian unit will invest A$40 million ($29.49 million) to address a carbon dioxide injection shortfall at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas facility in Western Australia.

Under the investment, Chevron Australia will address the shortfall over a five-year period, and acquire and surrender 5.23 million greenhouse gas offsets, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)