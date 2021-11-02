Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy top Wall Street forecasts as oil soars



FILE PHOTO: Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney FILE PHOTO: Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

November 2, 2021

(Reuters) -Shale producers Chesapeake Energy Corp and Devon Energy on Tuesday topped Wall Street earnings estimates, as the oil market recovers and prices hit multi-year highs.

Chesapeake Energy reported third-quarter adjusted net income of $269 million, or $2.38 per share, topping analysts expectations for earnings of $1.68 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES. Devon reported adjusted net income of $733 million, or $1.08 per share, beating forecasts of 93 cents a share, according to IBES data.

Producers are benefiting from a run-up in oil and natural gas prices, as the market rebounds from blistering losses during the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate futures are trading around $84 a barrel – a level not seen since 2014, while Henry Hub natural gas futures are around $5.53 per million British Thermal Unit (mmBTU), also the highest level in years.

Despite soaring prices, publicly traded firms have largely vowed to focus on shareholder returns over increasing production. On Tuesday, both Chesapeake and Devon said they anticipated production above or at the upper end of their forecasts, while spending would remain within anticipated ranges.

Chesapeake said it would increase its 2021 adjusted EBITDAX, which excludes exploration expenses, to roughly $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, up from $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion previously, and increase its total production estimates while holding its capital spending steady.

Devon said its 2021 production and capital spending would come in at the upper end of its guidance range. Its production averaged 608,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter.

Devon on Tuesday said its board had authorized a $1 billion share-repurchase program, which represents 4% of its market capitalization.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)