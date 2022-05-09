Cherry blossom park reopens to the public in Toronto

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:54 PM PT – Monday, May 9, 2022

A cherry blossom park in Canada reopened to the public after being shut down for two years amid the pandemic. Dozens of people have been visiting High Park in Toronto, which is home to thousands of cherry blossom trees.

“It’s good to go outside to enjoy the weather, enjoy this beautiful breeze,” said visitor Irina Ilinia. “And today’s one of the best days of the year.”

The park reopened over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2019 and just like the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C., the trees in Toronto were a gift from Japan.

High Park is one of about 15 locations in Toronto, where visitors can enjoy the cherry blossoms. There’s also a bloom cam for people who want to view the blossoms online.