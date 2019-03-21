Chelsea Manning in custody after refusing to testify on WikiLeaks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:53 PM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is sent to jail for refusing to testify in regards to WikiLeaks before a federal grand jury in Virginia.

The judge ordered Manning to be held in contempt of court Friday after she confirmed she had no intention of answering questions.

Manning avoided questions about her role in leaking military intelligence records to WikiLeaks before the same grand jury earlier this week.

While speaking before Friday’s hearing, Manning said she doesn’t believe in the grand jury process and she has already revealed everything she knows.

“I don’t believe in the secrecy of this, I have no problem explaining what happened, I’ve done it before,” she explained. “Why we should go through this in a secret closed hearing with only the prosecutor, no lawyer, and a grand jury that is barely able to behave or act independently?”

The judge said Manning will remain in custody until she testifies or until the grand jury finishes its investigation.