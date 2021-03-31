Chauvin Trial Day 3: Jurors, eyewitnesses watch body cam, surveillance footage

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Day three concluded in the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

On Wednesday, four police body camera videos and various surveillance videos were played for the jurors.

In one portion of the trial, eyewitness Charles McMillian described what he saw during the altercation between Chauvin and George Floyd.

“I heard him keep trying to ask them to let him up, because he can’t breathe. And even I said to the officer, I said, man, he said he can’t breathe. They said, if he keep talking, well, he can breathe,” McMillian said.

Chauvin faces second and third-degree murder charges, as well as one charge of second-degree manslaughter. As of now, the trial is expected to last roughly four weeks.