Trending

Chauvin Trial Day 3: Jurors, eyewitnesses watch body cam, surveillance footage

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Day three concluded in the murder trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

On Wednesday, four police body camera videos and various surveillance videos were played for the jurors.

In one portion of the trial, eyewitness Charles McMillian described what he saw during the altercation between Chauvin and George Floyd.

In this image from video, witness Charles McMillian answers questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image from video, witness Charles McMillian answered questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

 

“I heard him keep trying to ask them to let him up, because he can’t breathe. And even I said to the officer, I said, man, he said he can’t breathe. They said, if he keep talking, well, he can breathe,” McMillian said.

Chauvin faces second and third-degree murder charges, as well as one charge of second-degree manslaughter. As of now, the trial is expected to last roughly four weeks.

MORE NEWS: Biden Unveils $2T Infrastructure Plan, Tax Increases

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE