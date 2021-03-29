Trending

Chauvin defense team points to autopsy in opening arguments, lawyers for former officer say Floyd had pre-existing condition and fentanyl in his system

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Defense attorneys for Derek Chauvin said George Floyd died of a drug overdose and not due to the former police officer’s actions. During opening arguments Monday, Defense Attorney Eric Nelson outlined Floyd’s autopsy report, which showed he had a pre-existing condition as well as meth and fentanyl in his system at the time of the incident.

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION AND DATE: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

 

Nelson added not only was Floyd already under the influence, but he then swallowed drugs he was carrying as officers approached him, which was an act he had done in previous arrests.

“And you will learn, Derek Chauvin did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19 year career,” Nelson stated. “The use of force is not attractive, but is a necessary component of policing.”

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death in May of 2020. On Monday, witnesses for the prosecution were called to testify in the trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks.

