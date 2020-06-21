Chairman of Israel’s Bank Hapoalim steps down due to illness



The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

June 21, 2020

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Oded Eran, the chairman of Bank Hapoalim <POLI.TA>, has stepped down due to illness, Israel’s largest lender said on Sunday.

Earlier this month the bank said Eran had taken sick leave for an indefinite period. Board member Reuven Krupik has temporarily replaced Eran, who has been chairman since 2017.

Hapoalim did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)