UPDATED 6:39 AM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

Former Trump administration acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told One America News that the Biden administration has “torn down” effective border policies. He said this administration has now “dug itself a deep hole” with a record of more than 239,000 illegal apprehensions last month along the southern border. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington, D.C.