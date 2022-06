OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

As costs rise and the stock market drops, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 3/4 percent interest rate hike, which would be the steepest increase in 28 years. CEO and Founder of Sound Income Strategies, David Scranton joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss his outlook on inflation and a possible recession.

