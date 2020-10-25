Cenovus Energy to buy Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at C$23.6 billion



FILE PHOTO: Pipelines carrying steam to wellheads and heavy oil back to the processing plant line the roads and boreal forest at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol FILE PHOTO: Pipelines carrying steam to wellheads and heavy oil back to the processing plant line the roads and boreal forest at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

October 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Cenovus Energy Inc will buy Husky Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at C$23.6 billion, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, according to the statement.

(Corrects to Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)