Cenovus Energy to buy Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at C$23.6 billion

Pipelines carrying steam to well heads and heavy oil back to the processing plant line the roads at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake SAGD project south of Fort McMurray
FILE PHOTO: Pipelines carrying steam to wellheads and heavy oil back to the processing plant line the roads and boreal forest at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

October 25, 2020

(Reuters) – Cenovus Energy Inc will buy Husky Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at C$23.6 billion, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, according to the statement.

(Corrects to Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

