Celebrity chef delivers food to D.C. law enforcement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:26 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

One celebrity chef is paying it forward to law enforcement by feeding the men and women keeping Washington, D.C. safe.

On Wednesday, Chef Josè Andres announced he was delivering 120 pizza’s to local police officers and the National Guard. The move was in thanks to the “heroic men and women” who worked to secure the Capitol after demonstrators stormed the building.

Hi everybody…what can I say…today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support… pic.twitter.com/FmoPedVYeu — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

In collaboration with his non-profit World Central Kitchen, Andres brought out his food truck to assist in deliveries. To keep up with demand, Andres worked well into the evening to provide hot meals and snacks.

It’s late here in Washington DC and we @WCKitchen just finished delivering the last meals. But after today’s attack on our democracy…I couldn’t go home without seeing the National Archives, where our nation’s founding documents live. #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/kgPkxQYGWf — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

More than 6,000 National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington, D.C. this weekend ahead of the January 20 inauguration. Many of the troops have been authorized to remain in the Capitol for up to two weeks to assist with maintaining the security of the city and the mall.