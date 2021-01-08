Trending

Celebrity chef delivers food to D.C. law enforcement

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard stand behind newly placed fencing around the Capitol grounds. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UPDATED 9:26 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

One celebrity chef is paying it forward to law enforcement by feeding the men and women keeping Washington, D.C. safe.

On Wednesday, Chef Josè Andres announced he was delivering 120 pizza’s to local police officers and the National Guard. The move was in thanks to the “heroic men and women” who worked to secure the Capitol after demonstrators stormed the building.

In collaboration with his non-profit World Central Kitchen, Andres brought out his food truck to assist in deliveries. To keep up with demand, Andres worked well into the evening to provide hot meals and snacks.

More than 6,000 National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington, D.C. this weekend ahead of the January 20 inauguration. Many of the troops have been authorized to remain in the Capitol for up to two weeks to assist with maintaining the security of the city and the mall.

