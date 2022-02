FILE PHOTO: A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse FILE PHOTO: A DuPont logo is pictured on the research center in Meyrin near Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 17, 2022

(Reuters) – Specialty chemicals company Celanese Corp is nearing a deal to buy DuPont de Nemours Inc’s mobility and materials unit for over $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

