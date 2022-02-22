CDC taps Palantir to support COVID-19 drug supply in U.S



February 22, 2022

(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded Palantir Technologies Inc a $5.3 million contract to manage distribution of COVID-19 drugs in the United States, the software maker said on Tuesday.

The contract for supporting distribution of therapeutics is for a duration of six months, Palantir said.

The new partnership is an extension of an existing use of Palantir’s Tiberius platform for vaccine distribution, for which the company was selected in 2020.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Anil D’Silva)