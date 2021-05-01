CDC says 100M Americans fully vaccinated as goal date for full reopening is July 1st

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

The CDC has announced that 100 million Americans have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the announcement Friday, adding that around 55 percent of America’s adult population has received at least one dose.

In the last week, more than two million vaccinations were administered each day. Walenksy went on to say, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s goal of fully reopening New York City by July 1 is a reasonable expectation.

“We are focused on getting people vaccinated and decreasing the case rates,” Dr. Walenksy said. “If we can continue at this pace, case rates are coming down, vaccinations are going up, and I think July 1 would be a reasonable target.”

This projected national reopening would come over one year and three months after lockdowns were first put into effect.