CDC says 100M Americans fully vaccinated as goal date for full reopening is July 1st

 A medical worker administer the Jansen (Johnson and Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine to the public at a FEMA run mobile Covid-19 Vaccination clinic at Biddeford High School in Bidderford, Maine on April 26, 2021. - The clinic is jointly run by FEMA and the state of Maine with the help of other federal agencies and the Maine National Guard. The United States has resumed vaccinations with the Johnson &amp; Johnson shot, the third authorised injection, after a brief pause over links to a rare form of clotting. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:55 AM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

The CDC has announced that 100 million Americans have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the announcement Friday, adding that around 55 percent of America’s adult population has received at least one dose.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, arrives to testify at a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on April 15, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19. (Photo by Amr Alfiky-Pool/Getty Images)

In the last week, more than two million vaccinations were administered each day. Walenksy went on to say, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s goal of fully reopening New York City by July 1 is a reasonable expectation.

“We are focused on getting people vaccinated and decreasing the case rates,” Dr. Walenksy said. “If we can continue at this pace, case rates are coming down, vaccinations are going up, and I think July 1 would be a reasonable target.”

This projected national reopening would come over one year and three months after lockdowns were first put into effect.

